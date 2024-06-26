Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 369.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,495.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,431.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $301.08 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.24 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,201.07, for a total value of $6,005,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,856 shares of company stock worth $59,250,731 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

