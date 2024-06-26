Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $551,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.21.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.30.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,245,973 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

