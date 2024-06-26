Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,066,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $24,603,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $281,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,317. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CORT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

