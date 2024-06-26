Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s current price.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,538,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $143,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,538,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,722 shares of company stock worth $1,666,587. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.