Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 7,700 ($97.68) price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.11) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.84) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.65) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.11) to GBX 6,610 ($83.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,326.25 ($80.25).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,295 ($67.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,446.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,375.49. The company has a market capitalization of £66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,910 ($74.97).

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.