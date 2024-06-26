Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

