Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DUHP opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

