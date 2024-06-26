Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,789 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,277,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after buying an additional 658,431 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,788,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

