Citigroup Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Neutral

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $176.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $172.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.06.

SRPT opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.91 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

