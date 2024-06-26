Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $526.88 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

