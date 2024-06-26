Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 336 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $562.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $538.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.20. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.44 and a 52 week high of $568.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.