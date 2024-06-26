Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

