Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

