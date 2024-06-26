Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.29 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $645,244.06 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,709,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

