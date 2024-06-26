KOK Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $559,419.20 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $559,419.20 and $139,653.01 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,405.94 or 1.00029938 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00078779 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00181826 USD and is up 52.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $125,331.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

