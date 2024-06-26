Ankr (ANKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.11 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $311.66 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03165743 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $13,123,909.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

