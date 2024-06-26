F&M Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:FMOO)

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
F&M Bancorp Stock Performance
F&M Bancorp stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. F&M Bancorp has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $62.00.
F&M Bancorp Company Profile
