F&M Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:FMOO)

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

F&M Bancorp Stock Performance

F&M Bancorp stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. F&M Bancorp has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

F&M Bancorp Company Profile

F&M Bancorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent state-chartered bank. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides loans, including home, personal, student, and business and agriculture; credit and debit cards; and insurance services.

