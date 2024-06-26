Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $194.42 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average is $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

