Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Chatham Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chatham Lodging Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chatham Lodging Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.