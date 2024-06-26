QUASA Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $164,981.11 and approximately $1,148.55 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,405.94 or 1.00029938 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00078779 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198759 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,172.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.