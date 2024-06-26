Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 224,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

