Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.