Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XJAN opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (XJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

