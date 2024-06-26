Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,118,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

