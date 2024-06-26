SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 60,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,175,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $205,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 65.1% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $533.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.52 and a 200-day moving average of $525.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.