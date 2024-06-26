Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $319,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,095,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 195,914 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 172,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 176,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 47,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.33. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.