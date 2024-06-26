Retirement Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

