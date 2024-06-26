Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,762 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDW opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

