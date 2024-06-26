Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 94 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,103,000 after buying an additional 42,352 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after buying an additional 487,974 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $144,844,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

