Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 292,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after buying an additional 41,721 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,340,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.