Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,639 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 184,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $560.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

