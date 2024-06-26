Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 151,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 12.8% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 214,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.0% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 604,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,609,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 21,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

