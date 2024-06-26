Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 183,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 149,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 151,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 214,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 604,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,609,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

