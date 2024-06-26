Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 176,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 137,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,942,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $332,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 176,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.46.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

