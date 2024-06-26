PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 15th

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$26.50 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.97.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PrairieSky Royalty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00. Insiders have purchased 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.