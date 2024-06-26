Centerspace (CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on July 10th

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Centerspace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Centerspace has a payout ratio of -625.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Centerspace to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSR stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerspace

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.