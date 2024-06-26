Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on July 15th

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 173.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

NYSE SUI opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.27.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

