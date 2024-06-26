Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:EPRT opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.