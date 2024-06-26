Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on July 15th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 136.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

NYSE:ARE opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 108.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

