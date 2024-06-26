BRP Inc. (DOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 12th

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$85.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.61. BRP has a 1 year low of C$77.42 and a 1 year high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

