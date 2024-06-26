Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 3,206,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 36,943,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tellurian

Tellurian Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.