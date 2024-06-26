Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 618,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,998,334 shares.The stock last traded at $1.67 and had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLPX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Olaplex Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

