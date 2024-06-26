Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 76,721 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $14.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $498.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,955.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,388 shares of company stock worth $88,027 and sold 13,475 shares worth $205,133. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

