CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 5,504 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $386.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

