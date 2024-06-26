Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 303,902 shares.The stock last traded at $39.66 and had previously closed at $39.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barnes Group

Barnes Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 432.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 711.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Barnes Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Barnes Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.