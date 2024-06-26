PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,673,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 14,677,693 shares.The stock last traded at $17.61 and had previously closed at $17.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in PG&E by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,009,000 after purchasing an additional 446,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PG&E by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PG&E by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in PG&E by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in PG&E by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

