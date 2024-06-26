ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 380,229 shares.The stock last traded at $139.76 and had previously closed at $146.59.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

