SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 43,437 shares.The stock last traded at $246.76 and had previously closed at $248.11.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

