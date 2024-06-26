Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Insider Bilal Arif Sells 7,859 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

SRPT opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,436.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

