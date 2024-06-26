Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 55,905 shares.The stock last traded at $83.96 and had previously closed at $83.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

